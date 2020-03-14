ECHL Cancels Remainder of 2019-20 Season

JACKSONVILLE, FL - On Saturday, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remaining 2019-20 season due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The Jacksonville Icemen support this decision as the safety of our fans, players and employees is our number one priority. The official statement from the ECHL league office is attached to this message.

Those individuals who purchased Icemen tickets for the remainder of the season will have the option to receive a credit for a future game or a refund. If you purchased a single game ticket through Ticketmaster, your credit/debit card will automatically be refunded within 5-7 business days. For season and group tickets, you will be contacted by an Icemen Account Representative during the upcoming week.

"Thank you to our incredible Icemen family for their support and understanding," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "The health of our fans, players and staff is our top priority. We ask all of Icemen Nation to stay safe and heed the advice of local leaders. We look forward to Opening Night of our 2020-21 All-Star Season, as well as all events throughout the summer that will take place when this viral threat is over."

We recognize that our great fans have a variety of questions. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve any questions and concerns.

