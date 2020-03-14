Adirondack Thunder Issue Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 Season

GLENS FALLS, NY - The ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 Season on Saturday. The cancellation comes after the league announced its indefinite suspension on Thursday afternoon.

"It is obviously disappointing to have our season come to a close so abruptly," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "For the well-being and safety of those around the league and our organization we feel this is the correct move."

"This pandemic is bigger than sports, it's worldwide and needs to be taken seriously." Said Thunder Governor Ed Moore. "We encourage everyone to be smart and follow CDC guidelines so that hockey in Glens Falls can make its triumphant return this fall."

Please be on the lookout for important ticketing information on social media, as well as email updates to season ticket holders, sponsors and group buyers as soon as it becomes available.

The Adirondack Thunder would like to thank everyone for their support this year and look forward to seeing everyone at Cool Insuring Arena next season.

