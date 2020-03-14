Orlando Solar Bears Statement on Cancellation of 2019-20 ECHL Season

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears CEO Alex Martins has released the following statement:

"Following a convening of the ECHL Board of Governors earlier today, the decision was made to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 season in light of the ongoing public health crisis as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This determination was not made lightly - our top priority remains the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and partners. We look forward to the Solar Bears and the ECHL returning to action this fall. Until that time, we continue to encourage all to practice common CDC hygiene guidelines, and we thank all of you for your cooperation and understanding as we navigate a worldwide health crisis."

Fans who had purchased individual tickets for any remaining home games for the 2019-20 season will be eligible to receive a credit for future games during the 2020-21 season or a refund. Solar Bears Season Ticket Members should contact their ticket account representative beginning Monday, March 16 for additional information.

