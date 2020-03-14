Worcester Railers HC Season Cancelled

WORCESTER, MA- The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC Team President Michael G. Myers(@Myzie35) officially announced today that the ECHL (@ECHL) has cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 ECHL season due to the concerns of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, March 14, the ECHL Board of Governors approved the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 ECHL season (which includes playoffs). Click HERE for the official news release from the ECHL.

The Worcester Railers HC had eight games left on their 2019-20 ECHL regular season schedule through April 5, which included five games at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Because this decision was made so swiftly, the Worcester Railers HC is currently working on procedures to determine the best way to deliver credits and refunds to people who have purchased tickets for those games affected by the cancellation. We will be communicating to our members, partners and other affected parties with additional information at a later date.

"We are saddened to announce that our season has come to an end," said Myers."We will be communicating with our members, corporate partner, and ticket holders in the near future as we develop a plan regarding the season being canceled. We appreciate everyone's patience and support during this unprecedented time."

The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. The Worcester Railers HC greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time.

In addition, all community events, including Skate to Success, along with TRAX appearances have been cancelled.

