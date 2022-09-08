State of the Chukars: September 8, 2022

BILLINGS, MT - With the season starting to wrap up, let's look at some of the recent highlights regarding the Idaho Falls Chukars.

Eliminated From Postseason Contention

Entering the six-game series against the Billings Mustangs, Idaho Falls had a daunting task ahead of them: Win five out of six games against the best pitching staff in the Pioneer League to book their ticket to the playoffs. The Mustangs held the tiebreaker over the Chukars so this was the only way Idaho Falls would make the playoffs.

After dropping game one on Monday 5-2, the Chukars fell 5-1 on Tuesday to be officially eliminated from the postseason. The last time the Chukars missed the postseason was back in 2018, where they finished third in the Pioneer League Southern Division with a 43-33 record, three games back of the eventual champion the Great Falls Voyagers.

Idaho Falls will look to finish the season strong, playing their next three games against the Billings Mustangs to wrap up the 96 game season.

New Chukar HR Leader

Dusty Stroup put himself into the Idaho Falls recordbooks with his 23rd home-run during the final home game of the regular season back at Melaleuca Field last Saturday. He surpassed last year's MVP Matt Feinstein, who set the home run record last season with 22 in 2021. The product of Lee's Summitt, MO also has knocked in 104 runs and is batting .367 with 24 doubles and three triples.

Monroe Acquired by Idaho Falls

Afte Joe Slocum was placed on the ineligible list, the Chukars picked up big infielder Chris Monroe off of waivers from the Great Falls Voyagers. Monroe in his last at bat as a Voyager, homered against the Chukars back in the regular season finale, a long ball that bounced off the top of the right field wall and left the yard. Monroe is playing in his first professional season, batted .293 with the Voyagers with 11 doubles, three homers and 36 RBI. He stands 6'5 and weighs 250. He played in his first game with the Chukars on Tuesday and will finish out the year with Idaho Falls.

Wyatt Wheelin and Dealin

Two-way player Tyler Wyatt made his first start on the mound since his freshman year back at Grand Canyon University, picking up his first win since 2016. In five innings against the Voyagers last Friday, Wyatt allowed only four hits and just a single run on a home run in the second. He walked three and he struck out six Voyager batters, and was named the Burger Theory Player of the Game for his performance on the mound. With every appearance on the bump, Wyatt's command has approved, in 2022 he has struck out 39 and walked 24 batters in his return to pitching.

The Chukars continue their six-game series against the playoff-bound Mustangs at 6:35 p.m. tonight. Idaho Falls will roll out Wyatt for his second professional start, and the starter for Billings is TBA. The game can be heard on KSPZ The Sports Zone on 980 AM, 98.7 FM, and on the web at https://980thezone.com/.

