2022 Playoff Information Announced

September 8, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release







As of Thursday, September 1st the Grand Junction Rockies have clinched a spot in the PBL Playoffs.

The playoffs consist of a three game divisional series followed by a three game championship series. Grand Junction will meet Ogden in the divisional series starting on Monday, September 12th. The first game of the series will be played in Grand Junction with the final two games to be played in Ogden on the 14th and 15th.

