Pioneer Baseball League Announces Frito Lay as Playoffs Partner

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter, today announced Frito Lay, a division of PepsiCo and North America's leading snack company, as the title sponsor of the "Frito Lay Pioneer Baseball League Playoffs" and as the "Official Snack Food of the Pioneer League".

The sponsorship deal includes the exclusive sale of Frito Lay snack food items including Tostitos® and Doritos® Tortilla Chips, Lay's® and Ruffles® Potato Chips, and Cheetos® and Cracker Jack® snacks at all 10 PBL ballparks.

"We couldn't be happier than to have the Frito Lay snack food brands sold exclusively at our PBL ballparks," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro. "Frito Lay's commitment to family- oriented fun and community engagement aligns perfectly with the Pioneer League's goal to provide low-cost, family entertainment to our communities in the Mountain West states."

The Frito Lay PBL Playoffs include a best-of-three Divisional Series to determine the champions of the North and South divisions. Those divisional winners will meet in the league's best-of-three Championship Series.

The Ogden Raptors won the 1st Half title of the South Division while defending 2021 PBL Champions, the Missoula PaddleHeads, won the 1st Half in the North Division. The 2022 season ends on September 10th, with the 2022 Divisional Playoffs beginning on Monday, September 12th.

