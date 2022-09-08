PaddleHeads' Bats Silenced in 8-1 Defeat Wednesday

Boise, ID- The Missoula PaddleHeads squared off with the Boise Hawks on Wednesday night on a blustery evening at Memorial Stadium. Missoula's attack screamed out of the gate in game 2 with an 11-run rally highlighting early inning success on Tuesday. Wednesday night would have a completely different feel as Missoula's offense would be held down for much of the night thanks to a fabulous outing from Boise's starter Chase Costello. This outing would prove to set the tone for Boise who would do enough offensively on the other side to support the effort from the starter.

Costello would not allow a single earned run in his start keeping the PaddleHeads offense in check throughout. Missoula's offense would be held to 6 hits total on the night, managing to only scratch a run across in the 4th inning. Boise's offense on the other side would get all the offense they needed in the 4th, and 5th innings scoring 5 runs in those 2 frames combined. This would be more than enough to back up the effort of Costello as Boise would cruise to an 8-1 win.

