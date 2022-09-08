FNBO Gets Future Legends Field Naming, Financial Rights

WINDSOR, Colo. - First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has been named the official financial partner of the Future Legends Complex and the naming rights holder for the complex's FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium, Future Legends announced today.

"We are ecstatic and honored to have FNBO join the Future Legends team as our official financial partner," said Casey Katofsky, executive director of the Future Legends Complex. "FNBO continues to be a leader not only in Northern Colorado but in this entire region. Their involvement in banking services on and off site and Future Legends will be vital for our long term success in multiple facets."

Scheduled to open in 2023, the 6,500-seat FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium will be the official home of USL League One professional soccer club Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, and Pioneer League minor league baseball team the Northern Colorado Owlz.

As the official financial partner of Future Legends, FNBO will also handle transactions and deposits for the country's premier youth sports complex. The 118-acre facility will also include the 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, lodging, and retail; and will host guests for major national youth sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

FNBO has been independent and family owned since 1857, and is in its sixth generation of family ownership. The bank also has a history of supporting communities across the Front Range. The former First National Bank of Colorado in Boulder, First National Bank in Fort Collins, and Union Colony Bank in Greeley became part of FNBO in the late 1990s, and in 2003, began operating as First National Bank of Omaha. With more than 100 locations across its eight-state footprint - including more than 20 in Colorado - FNBO helps its customers and communities to succeed by focusing on building relationships at the local level.

"FNBO has a longstanding tradition of investing in the communities we serve, and we are genuinely thrilled about our new partnership with Future Legends," said FNBO regional vice president Nathan Ewert. "We look forward to the opening of Future Legends and are proud to support this great new way for young athletes and their families in Northern Colorado to experience youth sports. We are excited to welcome the Owlz and the Hailstorm to their new home field and welcome the opportunity for their fans to get to know FNBO."

