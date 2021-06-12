State Liners Game Postponed
June 12, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release
BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol State Liners' regularly scheduled game for June 12, 2021 against the Kingsport Axemen has been postponed due to unsafe playing conditions.
The game will be made up as a part of a seven-inning double header on Sunday, June 13. Gates will open at 4:00pm with first pitch at 5:00pm.
• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...
Appalachian League Stories from June 12, 2021
- State Liners Game Postponed - Bristol State Liners
- Burlington Completes Series Sweep against Bristol - Burlington Sock Puppets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.