State Liners Game Postponed

June 12, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Bristol State Liners News Release







BRISTOL, Va. -- The Bristol State Liners' regularly scheduled game for June 12, 2021 against the Kingsport Axemen has been postponed due to unsafe playing conditions.

The game will be made up as a part of a seven-inning double header on Sunday, June 13. Gates will open at 4:00pm with first pitch at 5:00pm.

