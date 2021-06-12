Doughboys Game Suspended Due to Rain

June 12, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







Saturday night's game between the Johnson City Doughboys and the Greeneville Flyboys has been suspended due to wet field conditions.

The game will resume at 4:30 PM on Sunday and will pick up in the bottom of the first inning with two outs and Greeneville leading 1-0. The contest will go for a full nine innings.

Sunday's regularly scheduled game between Johnson City (4-3) and Greeneville (4-3) will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game and will be a 7-inning contest.

Fans can view the upcoming Doughboys schedule and purchase tickets for tomorrow's doubleheader by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/tickets

Fans can listen to live radio coverage of every Doughbboys game this season by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/fans/audio-listen-live

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.