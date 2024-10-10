State College Spikes Unveil 2025 Home Schedule

October 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' 2025 schedule has been released, with a slate of 40 regular season home games starting with Opening Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Friday, June 6 against the West Virginia Black Bears. The 2025 home schedule will run through Thursday, August 28, when the Spikes, the team with the best overall record in the Major League Baseball Draft League in 2024, face the defending MLB Draft League champion Williamsport Crosscutters.

The 40-game regular season home slate matches the largest in franchise history, and fans can once again look forward to enjoying all of the action of Spikes games and even more ballpark events on the massive 2,739-square-foot videoboard in left field, as well as the ballpark LED light shows that accompany home runs, big plays, and home team wins at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Fans can also expect further enhancements to the concessions experience as the Spikes continue ballpark upgrades in 2025.

In addition, the young prospects coming to Happy Valley to play for the Spikes or visit with one of the five other MLB Draft League teams will be able to enjoy an extensively renovated clubhouse level, featuring a state-of-the-art training room, brand new lockers, an upgraded batting tunnel and weight room, and many more amenities.

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming our State College Spikes family back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this coming summer as the future of baseball starts here in our Happy Valley home," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We are excited for what the 2025 MLB Draft League season holds, and excited to see even more future major leaguers through our long-term partnership with Major League Baseball."

In addition to the 40 Spikes home games this coming summer, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will once again serve as a central hub of the Central PA 4th Fest on Friday, July 4. The celebration will get underway early with the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve game featuring a sneak preview FIREWORKS show on Thursday, July 3 against Williamsport.

Standard game times for the Spikes will remain at 6:35 p.m. Complete game times for the 2025 season will be released at a later date.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will also once again host the PIAA Baseball Championships, as state champions in all six classes will be crowned in Happy Valley. The PIAA Baseball Championships are scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 12 and Friday, June 13 as part of the PIAA Spring Sport Championships Festival, held in Happy Valley through a partnership between Penn State and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau.

The Spikes will have a total of 80 games on the regular season schedule in their season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, with the MLB Draft League Championship Game set to take place on Thursday, September 4. The season will once again be split into two, with the league's first-half winner earning the right to host a meeting with the league's second-half victor in the title game.

Now entering its fifth season, the MLB Draft League has emerged as a premier showcase for players preparing to begin their professional baseball journey. Four MLB Draft League players - Zach Dezenzo, Troy Taylor, Darren Baker and Luis Guerrero - made their major league debuts in 2024, with many more to follow in the coming years.

Each of the Spikes' five fellow MLB Draft League opponents will visit Happy Valley for at least two different trips this summer. The West Virginia Black Bears will be the Spikes' first opponent, coming to town for a three-game series from June 6-8 to open the slate at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, and will also open the second half of the MLB Draft League season in Happy Valley from July 16-18.

The defending MLB Draft League champion Williamsport Crosscutters make the short trip to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to face the team with the MLB Draft League's best record in 2024 for a single game on July 3 plus two-game jaunts on July 11-12, July 26-27, and August 19-20 before visiting for the Spikes' regular season home finale on August 28.

Rounding out the home schedule will be three series against the Frederick Keys (July 8-10, August 4-5, August 24-26) three series against the Trenton Thunder (June 20-22, July 23-25, August 9-10), and four series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (June 17-19, July 1-2, August 6-8, August 22-23).

Fans can catch every moment of the 2025 season and enjoy numerous benefits with a Spikes Season Ticket Membership. Season Ticket members get amenities all season long, including TWO guaranteed giveaway items for the 2025 season, entrance to VIP events, a VIP coupon book, 20% off at Off the Rack Outfitters, early entry into the ballpark for every game, and much more.

More information on the MLB Draft League is available at MLBDraftLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.