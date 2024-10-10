Keys Announce 2025 Home Schedule

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft League season. The Keys will host a 40-game regular season home schedule.

The 2025 season will be split into two halves with the first half set to begin on Wednesday, June 4, and concluding on Saturday, July 12. The first half will feature amateur, draft-eligible players and will follow a similar format to last year's season.

Following a midseason break, the second half will begin Tuesday, July 17 and conclude on Thursday, September 4, with the MLB Draft League's Championship Game. The second half will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers. The MLB Draft League will continue this hybrid amateur-professional format which began in the 2022 season.

Frederick's home opener is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4 against the West Virginia Black Bears.

Frederick will host the West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters for nine games each at Nymeo Field. The State College Spikes and Trenton Thunder will each play eight games in Frederick this upcoming season and the Mahoning Valley Scrappers will visit Frederick for six games.

"We are excited to announce our 2025 Keys Schedule and look forward to the upcoming improvement to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium which will enhance our fan experience. The Keys remain dedicated to providing fun, affordable, family entertainment for Keys fans and our community," said Slater Fuchs, Keys General Manager.

A full list of game times and the promotional schedule will be released at a future date.

Fans can purchase season tickets, plans and book group outings for the 2025 season by calling 301-815-9900.

The Frederick Keys are founding members of the Major League Baseball Draft League and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Branden McGee by emailing at bmcgee@frederickkeys.com.

