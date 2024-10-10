Crosscutters Announce 2025 Season Schedule

October 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters, in conjunction with the MLB Draft League, have announced their 2025 game schedule. The 5th season of the MLB Draft League will open on June 4 and conclude September 3.

Williamsport begins defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on the road with a 2-game series at Trenton June 4th and 5th. The home opener is slated for Friday, June 6 as the Crosscutters host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Again this season, all MLB Draft League teams will make visits to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field as part of Williamsport's 40 home games.

Home game times will again be 6:35pm Monday through Saturday and 4:05pm on Sundays. The only exceptions will be special 1:05pm first pitches on the 4th of July, and Labor Day, September 1st. Main gates open one hour prior to game time with the MVP Gate for season ticket holders & Loggers Landing ticket holders opening 90 minutes before first pitch.

The MLB Draft League, run by Major League Baseball, serves as a showcase during the season's first half (June 4 - July 12) for top draft-eligible prospects leading up the MLB Draft. After a break for the draft, play resumes in the second half (July 16 - Sept. 3) with professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility. The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 4.

In the league's first four seasons over 170 players have been drafted by MLB clubs, including 33 members of the Williamsport Crosscutters. Additionally, over 120 players from the league have signed professional contracts as undrafted free agents.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the Cutters 2025 season go on sale November 1 and will be available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

