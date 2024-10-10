Scrappers & MLB Draft League Release 2025 Schedule

October 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers, in conjunction with Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report announced the schedule for the 2025 season. The 2025 season will feature eighty games, with forty Scrappers home games at Eastwood Field. The MLB Draft League begins on Wednesday, June 4th at Eastwood Field against the State College Spikes. The Scrappers will again be home on the Fourth of July with post-game fireworks.

The MLB Draft League includes six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches.

The MLB Draft League is the first league in the country with a hybrid amateur-professional format. The first half features amateur, draft-eligible players with the second half following a professional format. Since the MLB Draft League inception in 2021, 226 players in the MLB Draft League were drafted or signed professional contracts. Of those players, 26 Scrappers were drafted and 30 were signed as free agents. Two former Scrappers made their Major League Baseball debuts this past season, Zach Dezenzo ('22) and Darren Baker ('21).

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. Mahoning Valley Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To view the complete 2025 Scrappers schedule, early bird ticket packages and stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.