State College Spikes Unveil 2024 Schedule

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes' 2024 schedule has been released and will once again feature 40 home games to equal the most for a regular season in franchise history. The home slate at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will start on Friday, June 7 and run through Tuesday, September 3.

Fans will be able to experience even more new and exciting things on the horizon at the home of the Spikes and Penn State Baseball, as the ballpark receives major upgrades in key areas, including a brand-new videoboard in left field with eye-popping high definition on a 2,739-square foot big screen, which is more than five times bigger than the previous videoboard.

More enhancements include an ongoing field replacement project that will result in fresh new Kentucky bluegrass and new padded walls being installed this fall, along with new LED lights capable of entertaining light shows during special occasions during Spikes home games and other events.

"We are very excited to welcome our tremendous fans back for even more fun, affordable family entertainment at the upgraded Medlar Field at Lubrano Park," said Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker. "We cannot wait to show fans what's in store for 2024, and we are hard at work to make this the biggest season ever at the State College Spikes."

In addition to the 40 Spikes home games this coming summer, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will once again serve as a central hub of the Central PA 4thFest on Thursday, July 4. The celebration will get underway early with a Patriotic FIREWORKS Spike-tacular as part of the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve game on Wednesday, July 3.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will also once again host the PIAA Baseball Championships, as state champions in all six classes will be crowned in Happy Valley. The PIAA Baseball Championships are scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14.

The Spikes will have a total of 80 games on the regular season schedule in their season in the Major League Baseball Draft League, with the MLB Draft League Championship Game set to take place on Thursday, September 5. The season will once again be split into two, with the league's first-half winner earning the right to host a meeting with the league's second-half victor in the title game.

Each of the Spikes' five fellow MLB Draft League opponents will visit Happy Valley for at least two different trips this summer. The two-time defending league champion West Virginia Black Bears will be the Spikes' first opponent, coming to town for a three-game series from June 7-9 to open the slate at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with additional series from June 28-30, August 15-18 and August 27-29.

The Spikes' nearby rivals, the Williamsport Crosscutters, will play seven games at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with visits on June 18, June 19, July 2, July 3, July 27, July 24 and the regular season home finale on September 3.

Rounding out the home schedule will be three series against the Frederick Keys (July 6-7, July 23-25, August 6-8) three series against the Trenton Thunder (July 12-13, August 3-4, August 20-22), and two series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (July 9-11, August 1-2).

Game times for each game during the Spikes' 2024 schedule, home and road, will be released at a later date.

Fans can catch every moment of the 2024 season and enjoy numerous benefits with Spikes Season Tickets. Season Ticket holders get amenities all season long, including TWO guaranteed giveaway items for the 2024 season, entrance to VIP events, a VIP coupon book, 20% off at Off the Rack Outfitters, early entry into the ballpark for every game, and much more.

