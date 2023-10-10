Crosscutters Announce 2024 Season Schedule

October 10, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters, in conjunction with the MLB Draft League, have announced their 2024 game schedule.

The fourth year of the MLB Draft League will open on June 4 and conclude September 4. Williamsport's 80-game season opens at home when the Crosscutters host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Opening Night, June 4. All MLB Draft League teams will be making visits to Historic Bowman Field as part of Williamsport's 40 home games.

Home game times will again be 6:35pm Monday through Saturday and 4:05pm on Sundays. The only exceptions will be a 6:35pm start on Sunday, August 25 and special 1:05pm first pitches on the 4th of July, and Labor Day, September 2. Main gates open one hour prior to game time with the MVP Gate for season ticket holders & Loggers Landing ticket holders opening 90 minutes before first pitch.

The MLB Draft League, run by Major League Baseball, serves as a showcase during the season's first half (June 4 - July 13) for top draft-eligible prospects leading up the MLB Draft. After a break for the draft, play resumes in the second half (July 18 - Sept. 4) with professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility. The first-place team from each half will meet in the MLB Draft League Championship Game on September 6.

In the league's first three seasons over 130 players have been drafted by MLB clubs, including 23 members of the Williamsport Crosscutters. Additionally, 98 players from the league have signed professional contracts as undrafted free agents.

MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans for the Cutters 2024 season go on sale November 1 and will be available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.