Keys Announce 2024 Home Schedule

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft League season. The Keys will host a 40-game regular season home schedule.

The 2024 season will be split into two halves with the first half set to begin on Tuesday, June 4, and concluding on Saturday, July 13. The first half will feature amateur, draft-eligible players and will follow a similar format to last year's season.

Following a midseason break ahead of the second half will begin Thursday, July 18 and conclude on Thursday, September 5, with the MLB Draft League's Championship Game. The second half will feature professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility or otherwise wish to begin their professional careers. The MLB Draft League will continue this hybrid amateur-professional format which began in the 2022 season.

Frederick's home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11 against the Trenton Thunder.

July and August are the Keys busiest months (13 games) followed by June (10 games) and September (4 games). Frederick will host the Williamsport Crosscutters and Mahoning Valley Scrappers for nine games each at Nymeo Field. The 2023 MLB Draft League Champions, the West Virginia Black Bears will travel to Frederick for eight games in 2024. The State College Spikes and Trenton Thunder will each play seven games in Frederick this upcoming season.

A full list of gametimes and the promotional schedule will be released at a future date.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2024 season by calling 301-815-9900.

