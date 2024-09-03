Keys Secure Victory Over Thunder Tuesday Night

September 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys earned the victory in the second game of the three series against the Trenton Thunder, winning by a score of 7-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys secured the home victory after four late runs by Frederick gave them the win in game two of the series, as the Keys now prepare for their final game of the season Wednesday night at Nymeo Field.

After Beau Blanchard (Louisiana-Monroe) got a scoreless top of the first on the mound to begin the night, Peyton Holt (Arkansas) came home on a wild pitch in the bottom of the frame to give the home team an early 1-0 lead through an inning of play Tuesday night.

Even with the Thunder tying it up in the top of the third on an RBI single, Keenan Taylor (Purdue) made it a 2-1 game heading into the fourth following an RBI double to deep right field.

Trenton however took their first lead of the day in the top of the fifth on three runs courtesy of an RBI double, RBI triple, and a sacrifice fly, but the Keys came right back in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI sacrifice fly of their own from Sam Ruta (Army) making the score 4-3 in favor of the Thunder going into the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

In the bottom of the sixth, Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) hit a three-run homer to give his team the 6-4 lead through six innings, as the Keys went into the seventh back in front by two on their home field.

Taylor got his fourth long ball of the season on a solo shot to left field, extending the advantage to three for Frederick entering the eighth, with that homer handing the home team their largest lead of the night at three.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) threw a scoreless ninth inning and earned his eighth save on the year, handing the Keys the victory at home by a final score of 7-4.

The Keys conclude their 2024 season Wednesday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium in the series finale against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. for what will be the final Wag Wednesday game of the season where fans can bring their dogs to the ballpark.

