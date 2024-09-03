It's Raining Runs! Cutters Score 14 For Second Straight Night

September 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







A night after a 14-3 victory over the State College Spikes at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the Williamsport Crosscutters repeated the feat, picking up a 14-4 victory on Tuesday night over the Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Only two Cutters recorded a multi-hit game in the contest as Cory Taylor was 2 for 6 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI and McGwire Holbrook was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Nine of the ten Williamsport offensive players recorded at least one RBI in the game. Mikey Florides led the way with 3 RBI while Jacob Harper and Cory Taylor both had 2 RBI. Levi Perrell, Porter Brown, McGwire Holbrook, Mark Shallenberger, Kyson Donahue and Ali LaPread all had one RBI.

Williamsport used tonight's game to prep pitching for the MLB Draft League Championship Game with seven players seeing time on the mound. Emmett Bice got the start and went one inning. Shaun Gamelin, Nick McCollum, Brett Thomas, Chase Gockel and Parker Kruglewicz all worked one inning as well. Chase Gockel (1-0) would earn the win after Nick McCollum (1) suffered a blown save. Outfielder Jacob Corson was selected to close the game on the mound as a position player pitching, going the final three innings to earn a save, the first of his professional career.

Williamsport and State College head back to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to wrap up the series and the regular season on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Chase Gockel (1-0) LP: Phillip Bryant (1-5) SV: Jacob Corson (1) Crosscutters Record: 13-27 2nd Half, 35-35 Overall Next Game: Wednesday, September 4th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, September 4th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: Fan Appreciation Night, Kids Eat Free, Hump Day Happy Hour, Columbia-Montour Counties Night

