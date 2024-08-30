Keys Earn Walk-off Victory Over Black Bears in Series Opener

August 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys earned a signature comeback victory over the West Virginia Black Bears, as they won 5-4 Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys kept their playoff hopes alive with the victory over the first place Black Bears, as they'll now look for the series win Saturday night at home with just five games remaining in the second half.

Nate Lamb (North Greenville) started his night off strong with a scoreless top of the first inning on the mound, taking the contest into the second with both teams still tied at 0-0.

After each team went scoreless in the second, the Black Bears struck first with a two-run homer in the top of the third, but three strikeouts in the frame from Lamb kept the Keys in it down by two entering the fourth in the Key City.

Christian Davis (Southern) went on and threw a 1-2-3 top of the fourth and followed it up with another scoreless frame in the top of the fifth, setting the stage up for Keenan Taylor (Purdue) who got a solo homer to left field to make it a one-run game going into the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took their first lead of the night in the bottom of the sixth on a bases loaded walk drawn by Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) and a two-RBI single from Brandon Hylton (Stetson), giving the home team the 4-2 advantage heading into the seventh Friday night.

Following a scoreless top of the seventh thrown by Rashad Ruff (UCLA) to keep it a 4-2 game entering the eighth, West Virginia tied the game back up at four apiece on a two-run home run to left field, evening up the score at four entering the ninth.

After the Black Bears went scoreless in the top of the ninth, that set the stage for Sam Ruta (Army) who delivered the game-winning hit to right field as the Keys won in walk off fashion Friday night by taking down the Black Bears 5-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and Black Bears face off for the second time in as many days Saturday night for game two of the three-game series, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 6 p.m.

Saturday's game will feature the Guns vs Hoses Pre-Game Softball Game with there also being a fireworks super show presented by Brewer's Alley.

For more information about the Frederick Keys, please contact Gus Baylow by email at gbaylow@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (X) (@frederickkeys).

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.