Spikes Drop 7-3 Decision to Trenton on Friday Night

TRENTON, N.J. - Jacob Peaden made another solid start on the mound for the State College Spikes on Friday night, but Jacob Denner and the Trenton Thunder kept the State College Spikes' bats at bay for much of the game to take the series opener, 7-3, on Friday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

With the win, Trenton (21-15 2nd Half) took sole possession of first place in the MLB Draft League second-half standings with five games remaining for all of the league's teams. The Spikes (20-18 2nd Half) remained in a virtual tie with Mahoning Valley (19-17 2nd Half) for third place, two games back of the Thunder, with West Virginia (21-16 2nd Half) now a half-game back in second place.

Peaden (4-2) carried a quality start into the seventh inning, coming just one out shy of matching the career-long seven-inning outing in his last appearance on Saturday against Williamsport. The Missouri right-hander was charged with a total of four runs on five hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out six batters in the tough-luck loss.

Denner (2-0), making his first start for the Thunder, who played on Friday in their alternate Trenton Pork Rolls identity, struck out 12 batters over seven innings, including seven in a row at one point. The left-hander gave up one run on three hits while facing just two batters over the minimum.

The Spikes mounted a late comeback bid starting with Josh Spiegel's run-scoring single in the seventh to give him his fourth straight game with an RBI. In the ninth, Kyle Russell's RBI double and Spiegel's RBI groundout kept hopes alive, but Trenton reliever Sonny Fauci recorded back-to-back strikeouts to finish the game.

Saturday, State College faces Trenton in the second game of their three-game series, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After a 6:00 p.m. game on Sunday to finish the set, the Spikes will head to Williamsport for a 1:00 p.m. Labor Day matchup with the Crosscutters on Monday before the 2024 home finale at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Spikes fans will be thrilled by one last FIREWORKS show to close out the summer on Fan Appreciation Night, along with the return of Dollar Dog Night on a Tuesday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Dollar Dog Mania gripped Nittany Nation every Tuesday home game this spring, and the mania continues as the first 2,000 hot dogs go for just $1 apiece at the home finale.

The first 500 fans can also join in the fun with a Dollar Dog T-Shirt Giveaway presented by McClure Company.

Plus, Ace Baldwin Jr. is returning for another season in the Blue and White, and he'll be on hand at the State College Spikes' 2024 home finale to celebrate with hoops fans across Happy Valley.

Baldwin, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, will meet and greet fans, appear as a special guest on Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game before participating in the ballpark fun and signing autographs during the game.

It's also a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends on Fan Appreciation Night.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 home finale, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday. The Ticket Office will be closed on Labor Day Monday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

