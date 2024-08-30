City of Frederick Partners with Maryland Stadium Authority and Attain Sports to Renovate Harry Grove Stadium

August 30, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The City of Frederick (the City), in collaboration with the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and Attain Sports, owner of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League Frederick Keys, is embarking on a project to design and construct renovations to Harry Grove Stadium. Built in 1990 and located at Loats Park, the city-owned facility has been a cornerstone of the Frederick community for over three decades. Despite its state-of-the-art beginnings, the stadium requires significant upgrades to achieve the Stadium Facilities Standards instituted by the MLB Player Development League (PDL).

Attain Sports, which acquired the team in 2021, holds a lease for Harry Grove Stadium through 2032, with options to play through 2042. The proposed renovations are part of a broader initiative by the State of Maryland, which in 2022 authorized MSA to issue up to $200M for sports entertainment facilities across the state. This initiative prioritizes addressing identified PDL deficiencies in the minor league stadiums located throughout the state.

Harry Grove Stadium has received MSA's approval for approximately $39 million in targeted renovations. The City of Frederick, MSA, and Attain Sports have selected the Baltimore-based design-build team The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company, with partner Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, to provide the renovations. Additionally, the Canopy Team will assist Attain Sports and the City through the design process.

The design phase is slated to span into 2025, with construction timelines contingent upon design completion, extending into 2026. Notably, these efforts are not anticipated to disrupt the playing season. The ultimate goal is to have a stadium that is ready to accommodate a MLB affiliated Minor League Baseball team in the near future.

"We are confident that this investment will not only extend the life of a 34-year-old venue that has been an important part of our community, but also generate positive incremental economic benefits for the state and City, develop young professional athletes in the State of Maryland, and allow families to attend a sporting venue that is safe and that they can take pride in for years to come," said City of Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor.

"This investment in Harry Grove Stadium is critical to enabling Attain Sports to bring an affiliated MLB team back to Frederick," said Greg Baroni, CEO and Managing Partner, Attain Sports. "We are grateful for the State's investment in local baseball through the MSA, and are thrilled that Harry Grove Stadium will continue to be a source of family entertainment and a strong economic asset to the Frederick community."

The City and Attain Sports will issue further updates as the project progresses.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.