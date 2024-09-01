Keys Defeat West Virginia in Series Finale at Home

September 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys earned a comeback win over the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday night, winning by a score of 6-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys kept their playoff hopes alive with a victory over the Black Bears after they scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth, as they now enter their final three-game series of the season beginning Sunday night.

The Black Bears scored the first run of the evening courtesy of an RBI single in the top of the first, but a double play limited the damage to just one in the first inning with the Keys only down 1-0.

After both sides went scoreless in the second inning, Jake Curtis (Memphis) delivered a scoreless frame in the top of the third keeping the home team down by one entering the fourth in the Key City.

West Virginia added two more runs on a solo homer and an error in the top of the fourth, but the Keys made it a two-run game on an RBI single from Mike Campagna (San Francisco), cutting the deficit to just two at 3-1 going into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless fifth inning for both sides, Kade Lancour put up a zero in the bottom of the sixth, allowing his team to stay in the game down by two through six innings, with the score still at 3-1.

An RBI sacrifice fly put the lead up to three for the Black Bears at 4-1, and after the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Frederick went into the eighth still trailing at 4-1 Sunday night.

Christian Diaz (Houston Christian) threw a scoreless top of the eighth, setting the stage for a late rally for the Keys in the bottom of the eighth on their home field.

Brandon Hylton (Stetson) made it a two-run game on an RBI single, and then RBI hits Sam Ruta (Army), Keenan Taylor (Purdue), and Elijah Dickerson put the lead in Frederick's favor of 5-4, with an RBI sacrifice fly from Damone Hale giving the Keys a 6-4 lead approaching the ninth.

Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) picked up his seventh save of the season after recording a scoreless ninth, securing the comeback victory for the Keys Sunday night, while keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Keys begin their final series of the season Monday afternoon on Labor Day with a matchup against the Trenton Thunder. First pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 12 p.m.

