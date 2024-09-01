Scrappers Hand Cutters Victory

September 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







AJ Riddle's throwing error allowed Ali LaPread to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the 9th, giving the Cutters the 3-2 victory and the series win on Sunday afternoon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Brayan Villar retired the first 15 Crosscutters batters to open the game. He allowed one run on three hits over six innings in a no decision.

Brent Francisco allowed two runs in the top of the 1st inning, but settled in to toss three-straight scoreless frames, striking out three in his start for the Crosscutters. Francisco did not factor into the decision.

McGwire Holbrook led off the bottom of the 6th inning with a 366-foot solo home run off of Villar, to get the Cutters on the board. It was Holbrook's 5th home run and 28th RBI, both of which lead the Cutters.

Mark Shallenberger tied the game in the bottom of the 8th inning, singling home a Mikey Florides on a two-strike, two- out offering. It was Shallenberger's 15th RBI of the season.

Williamsport finished their season series with the Scrappers, 11-6. They hit a team best 13 home runs against the Scrappers this season.

WP: Parker Kruglewicz (3-2)

LP: AJ Riddle (1-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record:11-27 2nd half, 33-35 Overall

Next Game: Monday, September 2nd vs State College

Next Home Game: Monday, September 2nd vs State College

Promotion: Free Hot Dog Monday, Labor Day 1:05 PM First Pitch

