Hohenstein Dominant as Spikes Top Thunder, 4-2, on Sunday

September 1, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







STATE COLLEGE, Pa. - Nick Hohenstein matched the longest outing ever for a State College Spikes pitcher and limited the Trenton Thunder to just two hits over eight innings as the Spikes captured the finale of a three-game series with a 4-2 win on Sunday at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Hohenstein (4-1) tossed 108 pitches in the eight-inning start to record the 13th outing of that length in Spikes (21-19 2nd Half) history, the most recent of which was Scott Politz's appearance against the West Virginia Black Bears on August 25, 2019. The right-hander, making his first start with State College in his native New Jersey, gave up two runs and three walks while striking out nine batters and holding the Thunder (22-16 2ndHalf) at bay.

The win also kept the Spikes' (21-19 2nd Half) postseason hopes very faintly alive. Over the next three days, State College will need to sweep Williamsport, see Mahoning Valley take two of three games against West Virginia, and look for Frederick to win two games over Trenton with a rainout in the third game thanks to the uneven amount of games played between the Spikes and the other MLB Draft League teams.

State College took the early lead on Sunday with three runs in the first inning. Austin Roccaforte's infield single and three walks, the last of which was earned by Carmine Lane with the bases loaded, started the game for the Spikes. Penn State product Grant Norris then laced a double that hit the left-field line to bring in two more runs.

Chase Engelhard continued a stellar series for Trenton with a two-run double to left-center field in the third to make it a 3-2 game, but Hohenstein continued to stifle the Thunder bats as he retired six or more batters consecutively three times in the game.

The Spikes used their legs to score an insurance run in the seventh without the benefit of a hit. T.J. Pound led off with a walk, stole second base and, after a walk to Sebastian Castro, took off on a double steal. Pound netted third base and scored on the concurrent throwing error to expand the Spikes' lead to the final result.

Brayden Collett (1) allowed a leadoff walk to Jack O'Reilly in the ninth, but forced Andy Blake to ground into a double play and struck out Hunter Dorraugh to end the game and pick up the save.

Trenton starter Cregg Scherrer (3-5) took the loss after allowing three runs on a total of three hits and three walks while striking out five batters over five innings.

The game was delayed 40 minutes at the outset as an unexpected rainstorm rolled through the Trenton area in the late afternoon, necessitating additional field repairs before the game could get underway.

The Spikes will now return to Happy Valley before taking a morning bus to Williamsport for a 1:00 p.m. Labor Day game with the Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Right-hander Chris Shull(1-1), who went a season-long six innings and was charged with just one run last time out in a no-decision, is slated to get the ball for State College.

The scene of the last three-game series of the regular season then shifts back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the Spikes' 2024 home finale on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Spikes fans will be thrilled by one last FIREWORKS show to close out the summer on Fan Appreciation Night, along with the return of Dollar Dog Night on a Tuesday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Dollar Dog Mania gripped Nittany Nation every Tuesday home game this spring, and the mania continues as the first 2,000 hot dogs go for just $1 apiece at the home finale.

The first 500 fans can also join in the fun with a Dollar Dog T-Shirt Giveaway presented by McClure Company.

Plus, Ace Baldwin Jr. is returning for another season in the Blue and White, and he'll be on hand at the State College Spikes' 2024 home finale to celebrate with hoops fans across Happy Valley.

Baldwin, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, will meet and greet fans, appear as a special guest on Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game before participating in the ballpark fun and signing autographs during the game.

It's also a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends on Fan Appreciation Night.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 home finale, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday. The Ticket Office will be closed on Labor Day Monday, with online sales still available.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark at approximately 5:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.