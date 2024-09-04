Keys Conclude 2024 Season with Sudden Death Victory

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys concluded their 2024 season in sudden death fashion Wednesday night against the Trenton Thunder, as they took down the Thunder in the tiebreaker 2-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys finished their season with an overall record of 37-36 and a 22-19 in the second half, after they held Trenton scoreless in the tiebreaker Wednesday night on their home field.

Nate Lamb (North Greenville) started his night out strong with a scoreless top of the first inning, keeping his team knotted up at zeros apiece with the Thunder through an inning at home.

Following a scoreless second inning for both sides, Trenton drove in two runs on an RBI groundout and an RBI single, but Tremayne Cobb Jr. (Troy) cut the lead in half on an RBI groundout, making it a 2-1 game heading into the fourth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth, Lamb earned a 1-2-3 inning on the hill in the top of the fifth, allowing his team to remain down by one entering the sixth Wednesday night.

Brody Fahr (Presbyterian) got himself a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, taking the game into the seventh with Trenton and Frederick still squared at two all.

With each team going scoreless in the seventh to keep it a 2-2 game heading into the eighth, Rashad Ruff (UCLA) earned a scoreless top of the eighth inning, as both teams entered the ninth still knotted up at 2-2.

Ruff followed it up with a clutch top of the ninth inning of scoreless ball, but the Keys offense went scoreless in the bottom of the frame, taking the contest into sudden death in the season finale.

Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) went on and capped off his season with a scoreless sudden death frame, as Frederick finished out the season with a tiebreaking win by a score of 2-2.

