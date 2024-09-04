Cutters Drop Regular Season Finale

September 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters dropped their regular-season finale, 16-3, to the visiting State College Spikes on Wednesay Night.

By design, the Crosscutters used only position players to pitch, saving their pitching for the MLB Draft League Championship Game.

McGwire Holbrook collected his 32nd RBI of the season, which ties the Crosscutters single season record in the MLB Draft League era. Holbrook finished the night 2-for-3 with a walk.

Mark Shallenberger collected a pair of hits before being removed from the game. The Cutters first baseman finished the night 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI.

Jacob Corson (2-3), Porter Brown (2-4) and Kyson Donahue (2-2) also picked up multi-hit nights, as the Crosscutters collected 12 hits in the losing effort.

Williamsport will face the Trenton Thunder, the newly crowed 2nd Half Champions, for the 2024 MLB Draft League Championship Game, which is slated for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, Thursday, September 5th.

WP: Daelan Caraway (2-1) LP: Will Binder (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record:14-28 2nd half, 35-36 Overall Next Game: Thursday, September 5th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, September 5th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m. Promotion: MLB Draft League Championship, Cutters Rally Towel, Postgame Fireworks

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.