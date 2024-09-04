Spikes Thump Crosscutters, 16-3, in Record-Setting Season Finale

September 4, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes received five hits each from Caleb Hill and Cam Bufford, matching the single-game franchise record, and collected a franchise record-tying 23 hits as a team in a 16-3 rout of the first-half champion Williamsport Crosscutters to conclude the 2024 regular season on Wednesday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

With the win, the Spikes (22-21 2nd Half) clinched the best overall record in the Major League Baseball Draft League for the 2024 season, posting a combined 41-37 mark across both halves of the year.

Despite not receiving a berth to Thursday's MLB Draft League Championship Game, the Spikes finished the season strong by crowning the Crosscutters (13-28 2nd Half) in history-making fashion. Hill, who collected two doubles and knocked in a run as part of his five-hit effort, also scored five runs to set a new State College single-game record, surpassing a myriad of Spikes with four apiece.

Bufford drove in a run in each of his first four at-bats and added his 20th stolen base of the MLB Draft League season. The Grambling State product, who set that school's all-time career home run record, nearly collected a sixth hit in the ninth. However, the groundball fielder's choice gave he and Hill the fourth and fifth five-hit games in Spikes history, respectively.

The Spikes pair joined teammate Parker Coddou, who collected five hits earlier in the season on July 30, along with 2019 Spike David Vinsky and 2008 Spike Ciro Rosero in the club's record books.

State College's 23 hits as a team matched the total posted by the Spikes on August 20, 2016 at Mahoning Valley in a 13-8 win.

Josh Spiegel also powered the Spikes offense with four hits, including two doubles, and five runs batted in. Austin Baal collected a pair of doubles and four RBI's.

Spikes reliever Daelan Caraway (2-1) pitched two innings to earn credit for the win. Caraway yielded one run on two hits and three walks while striking out two batters.

Will Binder (0-1) took the loss after starting and going three innings for the Crosscutters. Binder, normally an infielder, took to the mound as Williamsport used mostly position players as pitchers to conserve their staff for Thursday's MLB Draft League Championship Game. The Crosscutters will host the second-half champion Trenton Thunder in that game, which will start at 6:35 p.m.

The second-half Spikes starred on MLB Draft League leaderboards, particularly on the pitching side. Peaden, Jordan Morales and Nick Hohenstein shared the league lead in wins during the second half with Luke Rettig of Trenton and former Spike Joe Miceli of Frederick. Peter Ostensen's 21 appearances were also tied for the most in the league during the second half, while David Lee tied for third in saves with five.

Spikes fans can start to make their plans for 2025 Season Ticket Memberships, featuring the new Easy Renewal Program, along with Mini-Plans and Flex Books. For more information on 2025 tickets, as well as group and hospitality options for Football Saturdays in the fall, contact a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.