Keys Fall to Thunder in First Game of Three at Home

September 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys took a tough loss and saw their chances at a championship come to an end Monday afternoon, after they fell to the Trenton Thunder by a score of 5-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys could not come back from a three-run deficit that took place in the fourth inning, and as a result dropped the series opener and ended their chances for a spot in the championship game on Thursday night.

Gage Bihm started his afternoon off strong with a 1-2-3 top of the first on the mound, keeping the Keys and Thunder scoreless through an inning of play in the series opener.

After both teams went scoreless in the second, the Keys took a 1-0 lead on an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third hit by Brody Fahr (Presbyterian), handing the home team the early advantage heading into the fourth in the Key City.

The Thunder took a 4-1 lead off an RBI single and a three-RBI double, giving the visitors their first lead of the day by three going into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Peyton Holt (Arkansas) cut the deficit to two on a solo home run to left field as the Keys went into the sixth trailing 4-2 still in search of a late rally.

Following a scoreless top of the sixth thrown by Christian Davis (Southern) which featured two great catches in left by Keenan Taylor (Purdue), the Keys came into the seventh still trailing by two at home, and the score remained 4-2 in favor of the Thunder approaching the eighth following an inning-ending double play turned by the Trenton defense.

A wild pitch brought home a fifth run for the Thunder to make it a 5-2 through seven and a half innings, and the game went into the ninth with Frederick still down by three at 5-2 at home.

The Keys however went scoreless in the bottom in the ninth and lost to the Thunder 5-2, and now will look to finish the season strong in the final two games against Trenton this week.

The Keys continue their three-game series against the Trenton Thunder Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for game two of the three-game series at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. It will be the final Taphouse Tuesday of the season at the ballpark as well.

