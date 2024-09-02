Spikes Knocked out of Title Race by Crosscutters on Labor Day

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - The State College Spikes saw their chances at an MLB Draft League second-half title fade away on Monday after a 14-3 loss to the Williamsport Crosscutters at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Despite the loss knocking them out of postseason contention, the Spikes (21-20 2nd Half) still hold the best record in the 2024 MLB Draft League when both halves are combined, holding a 40-36 overall record after having finished second in the first half with a 19-16 mark.

Josh Spiegel, the former Penn State catcher, notched an RBI for the fifth time in his last six games with his double to right-center field in the sixth inning. Cam Bufford also doubled for the Spikes.

The Spikes also made several stellar defensive plays, with T.J. Pound executing a perfect diving catch up the middle to rob Will Binder in the sixth and Parker Coddou serving as the pivot on State College's 35thgroundball double play of the second half.

Williamsport (12-27 2nd Half) scored five runs in the first inning and didn't look back. Mark Shallenberger went 4-for-4 with a second-inning solo homer to right field, his second of the season, and two doubles. Shallenberger also walked twice to reach base six times in the game and knocked in two runs.

McGwire Holbrook also went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI's. Ali LaPread hit his second homer of the year, a two-run shot to right field, in the second and drove in three runs.

Spikes starter Chris Shull (1-2) took the loss after logging the first two innings on the hill.

Zachary Murray (8-3) came on in relief with three innings of work to post his eighth win across both halves of the MLB Draft League season, tied for the third-most in a single Crosscutters season.

The series will now head back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the Spikes' 2024 home finale on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Spikes fans will be thrilled by one last FIREWORKS show to close out the summer on Fan Appreciation Night, along with the return of Dollar Dog Night on a Tuesday at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Dollar Dog Mania gripped Nittany Nation every Tuesday home game this spring, and the mania continues as the first 2,000 hot dogs go for just $1 apiece at the home finale.

The first 500 fans can also join in the fun with a Dollar Dog T-Shirt Giveaway presented by McClure Company.

Plus, Ace Baldwin Jr. is returning for another season in the Blue and White, and he'll be on hand at the State College Spikes' 2024 home finale to celebrate with hoops fans across Happy Valley.

Baldwin, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, will meet and greet fans, appear as a special guest on Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game before participating in the ballpark fun and signing autographs during the game.

It's also a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends on Fan Appreciation Night.

To purchase tickets to the 2024 home finale, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday. The Ticket Office will be closed on Labor Day Monday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

