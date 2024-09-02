Cutters Dominate Spikes

September 2, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Crosscutters tied a single-game high for runs scored, defeating the Spikes, 14-3, to open the final series of the season on Monday afternoon at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Mark Shallenberger shined, finishing 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, two walks, two RBI and four runs scored. It was Shallenberger's 2nd homer of the year and his first game with three or more hits.

McGwire Holbrook collected his second game with three of more hits, finishing the game 4-for-4 with a double, three singles and two RBI. Holbrook leads the team with 30 RBI and is now two shy of tying the single season record for Cutters RBI in the Draft League era.

Ali LaPread connected on his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the 2nd inning. He finished the night 2- for-4 with four RBI. One shy of the Cutters single-game high in 2024.

Zachary Murray earned his 8th win of the season, adding to his MLB Draft League record for single wins in a single season. Murray also set the mark for the most strikeouts in a single season by a Cutter in the Draft League era, with 64 in 2024.

Cutters pitching tied their season-high with 14 strikeouts in the victory. Jacob James (4), Zachary Murray (4), Luke Baker (4) and Logan Berrier (2) combined for the effort.

WP: Zachary Murray (8-3)

LP: Chris Shull (1-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record:12-27 2nd half, 34-35 Overall

Next Game: Tuesday, September 3rd at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Wednesday, September 4th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Fan Appreciation Night, Columbia-Montour Counties Night, Kids Eat Free, Hump Day Happy Hour

