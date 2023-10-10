West Virginia Black Bears Announce 2024 MLB Draft League Schedule

October 10, 2023







The West Virginia Black Bears today announce another season of summer baseball at Monongalia County Ballpark with the release of the 2024 season schedule. West Virginia begins its defense of the 2023 MLB Draft League Championship at Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, June 4 with a three-game series against the Frederick Keys. The 80-game schedule features 40 home games with seven Friday dates and the biggest holidays of the summer.

Game times will be announced as the promotional schedule is finalized. Black Bears season tickets will go on sale Monday, October 16. For more information on season tickets, please visit the Black Bear Ticketing page at WestVirginiaBlackBears.com.

"After a successful season on and off the field, we're looking forward to another year of Black Bears baseball at The Mon," said General Manager Leighann Sainato. "We're already planning new promotions and events for the coming season. And with the caliber of young talent we've been seeing in the league, we're really excited for next year."

The Black Bears begin their season at home on Tuesday, June 4 against the Frederick Keys before hitting the road for Happy Valley for a weekend series with the State College Spikes. West Virginia finishes its 40-game home schedule with a three-game set versus the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, September 2-4. The 2024 season concludes with the MLB Draft League Championship game on Thursday, September 5.

West Virginia's home schedule features six Friday night dates and games on Father's Day (June 16) and West Virginia Day (June 20). For the third straight year, the Black Bears will host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on July 3 for their Independence Day celebration. The first half of the season ends at home on Saturday, July 13. The second half begins on the road at the Trenton Thunder on Thursday, July 18.

The first half of the schedule showcases amateur, draft-eligible players, while the second half of the season features professional players who have exhausted their amateur eligibility.

In their third year in the MLB Draft League, the Black Bears captured their second straight championship with a 9-4 win over the Trenton Thunder on September 3. The team, led by first-year manager David Carpenter, finished the season with a 46-27 regular season record and a 31-16 record in the second half. Five Black Bears players were selected in the 2023 MLB Draft, including third-round pick Devin Saltiban, with nine more signing to major league contracts as free agents.

