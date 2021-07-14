Starter Paulino Lambasted by Pelicans Bats

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Columbia Fireflies starter Anderson Paulino couldn't hold the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at bay as he was tagged for nine runs in 3.1 innings in a 10-3 loss to the Pelicans Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Following a Juan Carlos Negret solo shot in the second to break the scoreless tie, Paulino (L, 4-3) gave up nine consecutive runs in the home half of the second through fourth innings. The starter was around the strike zone all night, issuing zero walks, but allowed a career-high 11 hits, including homers to Ed Howard and Matt Mervis before his night ended.

Columbia (30-28) didn't give up there. Gage Hughes lifted his second homer of the season beyond the right field porch to plate Rubendy Jaquez against Maneul Espinoza (W, 4-5) in the fifth to draw Columbia within six of the Pelicans (27-34), but the rally was halted there.

After the rough start, the bullpen continued to be a rough spot for Columbia this season. Luis De Avila and Chase Wallace combined to work 4.2 innings without allowing an earned run to close out the game.

The Fireflies will try to rebound from tonight's loss tomorrow at 7:05 pm against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Stadium. The Fireflies offer lefty Rylan Kaufman (1-2, 4.91 ERA) and Myrtle Beach goes with righty Jose Miguel Gonzalez (2-3, 4.88 ERA).

Columbia returns home Tuesday, July 20 to open up a seven-game set against the Augusta GreenJackets. The Fireflies will be celebrating Frontline Workers Appreciation Night, brought to you by T-Mobile, Princess Knight, presented by Lowes Foods and will have a t-shirt giveaway during the series. To purchase tickets for the event, visit FirefliesTickets.com.

