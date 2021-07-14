Hillcats Auction Joe Torre Signed Baseball for Charity

Lynchburg, Virginia- The Lynchburg Hillcats will celebrate Joe Torre "Safe at Home Night" tonight, Wednesday July 14th.

The first 500 fans in the ballpark will get a baseball card of Hall of Fame Yankees Manager Joe Torre. The fun continues with an auction for a ball signed by Joe Torre himself.

Fans can bid online with the link below. All proceeds go towards the non-profit CASA or Court Appointed Special Advocates. Bidding ends tonight at 9:30pm.

AUCTION WEBSITE: https://bit.ly/3eg3nzG

CASA WEBSITE: https://www.cvcasa.org/.

