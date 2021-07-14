Wood Ducks Blown out by Delmarva

Kinston, N.C. - After a six-run fourth inning, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Delmarva Shorebirds, 10-2 Wednesday afternoon. The Wood Ducks rally fell short in the ninth, plating two runs before a game-ending double play.

After two scoreless innings, Delmarva (38-22) scored 10 runs between the third and sixth innings to take a commanding 10-0 lead.

Down East (33-28) tallied two runs in the bottom of the ninth but couldn't push any more runs across.

Jose Acosta started the inning with a single and scored on a double by Dustin Harris. Harris went to third on a fielding error and scored on a single by Keyber Rodriguez to cut the deficit to 10-2.

John Matthews (L, 2-3) took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings while allowing seven runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Abdiel Mendoza pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Joshua Javier pitched two innings, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. In his Down East debut, Mason Cole pitched the final two innings, with two hits allowed, and two strikeouts.

The series continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. RHP Florencio Serrano (1-0, 0.00) starts for Down East and Delmarva will counter with RHP Shane Davis (4-2, 5.90).

