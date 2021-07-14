McGee Sets Team Record with 9 RBI in 15-10 Carolina Victory

KANNAPOLIS - Ashton McGee went 4-for-5 with three runs, a two-run triple, a three-run home run and a grand slam all while setting a Carolina Mudcats franchise record with 9 RBI in Wednesday's 15-10 Carolina victory versus the Cannon Ballers at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. The victory was Carolina's second straight and McGee's second straight four-hit game.

McGee finished his historic performance a double shy of the cycle, but his nine RBI day topped the previous Carolina (36-25) record of seven RBI in a single game set by former Mudcats Jose Reyes on May 26, 1998 and Jai Miller on July 24, 2007. Additionally, McGee's grand slam was Carolina's fourth of the season and the first of his career. Hit multi-homer day was also the first of the former UNC Tar Heels' professional career and Carolina's second multi-homer game of the year.

McGee helped gets things going early for the Mudcats as he singled and scored a run during a two-run second that originally lifted his club to a 2-0 lead. Kannapolis (19-42) outfielder Chase Krogman then erased that early Carolina lead with a three-run homer in the last of the second while putting the Cannon Ballers up 3-2.

Krogman's homer was hit off Carolina starter Jason Munsch and would be one of only two hits allowed by Munsch (1-1, 6.75) in the game. Munsch, in what was his first career start, earned the win after limiting the Kannapolis offense to just three runs over five full innings. He also finished with four strikeouts, three walks and a career-high 76 pitches (45 strikes).

The game stayed locked at 3-2 through the fifth until McGee put the Mudcats back on top with a three-run home run off reliever Ty Madrigal in the sixth. That home run put the Mudcats up 5-3 and knocked Madrigal (0-2, 6.19) out of the ballgame. That home run also accounted for three of Carolina's five runs in the sixth. A first and third double steal that scored Noah Campbell and a RBI single from Mike Wilson brought in the other two.

The Mudcats led 7-3 after the sixth, before pouring on four more in the seventh and eighth innings. Their four run seventh came against relievers Tyson Messer and Frander Veras and included a two-run, bases loaded double from Felix Valerio and McGee's two-run triple. The eighth then saw McGee connect on a grand slam against Veras while running the Carolina lead to 15-4.

After scoring once in the seventh against reliever Juan Geraldo, the Cannon Ballers went on to score twice more against Geraldo before later rallying for four runs off reliever Brock Begue in the ninth. Geraldo allowed three runs on four hits over three innings and earned a hold.

Begue, however, faced four and did not record an out in the ninth. He was charged with four runs allowed and ended up walking three and allowing a run-scoring double to Jose Rodriguez in the ninth. Kent Hasler eventually came in for the ninth and went on to finish the game for Carolina. Hasler allowed two inherited runners to scored and walked a couple in the ninth, but also struck out two and left the bases loaded.

The series continues on Thursday with the third game of six beginning at 7:00 p.m. in Kannapolis. The Mudcats lead the series 2-0.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : McGee 2 (4, 6th inning off Madrigal, 2 on, 1 out, 8th inning off Veras, F, 3 on, 2 out).

Kannapolis HR : Krogman (7, 2nd inning off Munsch, 2 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

McGee, 1B (Carolina): 4-for-5, 3 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 9 RBI

Valerio, F, SS (Carolina): 1-for-4, 3 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Miller, C (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Holt, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Zamora, DH (Carolina): 1-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Krogman, LF (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 2 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Weaver, CF (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 2 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Rodriguez, J, SS (Kannapolis): 1-for-5, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Polanco, 3B (Kannapolis): 1-for-5, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Mieses, RF (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Munsch (W, 1-1) (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

Geraldo (H, 1) (Carolina): 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO

Hasler (Carolina): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO

Madrigal (L, 0-2) (Kannapolis): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO

Milto (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Mudcats 2nd (Mudcats 2, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Felix Valerio strikes out swinging. Ashton McGee singles to right field. Joey Wiemer doubles to right field, Ashton McGee to 3rd. Noah Campbell grounds out to Harvin Mendoza, Ashton McGee scores; Joey Wiemer to 3rd. Darrien Miller singles to right field, Joey Wiemer scores. Michael Wilson strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 2nd (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 2) -- Luis Mieses walks. DJ Gladney flies out to Joey Wiemer. Harvin Mendoza walks, Luis Mieses to 2nd. Chase Krogman hits a home run to right-center field on a 1-1 pitch, Luis Mieses scores; Harvin Mendoza scores. Caberea Weaver strikes out swinging. Victor Torres flies out to Noah Campbell.

(3 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Mudcats 7, Cannon Ballers 3) -- Freddy Zamora walks. Zavier Warren walks, Freddy Zamora to 2nd. Felix Valerio grounds into a force out, Samil Polanco to Bryan Ramos, Freddy Zamora to 3rd; Zavier Warren out at 2nd. Ashton McGee hits a home run to right field on a 3-2 pitch, Freddy Zamora scores; Felix Valerio scores. Pitcher Change: Tyson Messer replaces Ty Madrigal. Joey Wiemer grounds out, Samil Polanco to Harvin Mendoza. Noah Campbell singles through the hole at second base. Darrien Miller reaches on fielding error by Chase Krogman, Noah Campbell to 3rd. Darrien Miller steals 2nd base, Noah Campbell steals home, Darrien Miller advances to 3rd on throwing error by Jose Rodriguez. Michael Wilson singles to left-center field, Darrien Miller scores. Michael Wilson caught stealing 2nd base, Victor Torres to Jose Rodriguez.

(5 Runs, 3 Hits, 2 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Mudcats 11, Cannon Ballers 3) -- Gabe Holt walks. Freddy Zamora doubles to left field, Gabe Holt to 3rd. Zavier Warren hit by pitch. Felix Valerio singles through the hole at shortstop, Gabe Holt scores; Freddy Zamora scores; Zavier Warren to 2nd. Pitcher Change: Frander Veras replaces Tyson Messer. Ashton McGee triples to left-center field, Zavier Warren scores; Felix Valerio scores. Joey Wiemer grounds out, Jose Rodriguez to Harvin Mendoza. Noah Campbell flies out to Chase Krogman. Darrien Miller lines out to Harvin Mendoza.

(4 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 7th (Mudcats 11, Cannon Ballers 4) -- Chase Krogman strikes out swinging. Caberea Weaver triples to center field. Victor Torres grounds out, Gabe Holt to Ashton McGee, Caberea Weaver scores. Jose Rodriguez flies out to Joey Wiemer.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Mudcats 15, Cannon Ballers 4) -- Michael Wilson walks. Gabe Holt walks, Michael Wilson to 2nd. Freddy Zamora flies out to Caberea Weaver, Michael Wilson to 3rd. Zavier Warren strikes out swinging. Felix Valerio walks, Gabe Holt to 2nd. Ashton McGee hits a grand slam to left field on a 1-0 pitch, Michael Wilson scores; Gabe Holt scores; Felix Valerio scores. Pitcher Change: Pauly Milto replaces Frander Veras. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging.

(4 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 8th (Mudcats 15, Cannon Ballers 6) -- Samil Polanco lines out to Noah Campbell. Bryan Ramos flies out to Joey Wiemer. Luis Mieses doubles to right-center field. DJ Gladney singles to left-center field, Luis Mieses scores. Harvin Mendoza doubles to right-center field, DJ Gladney scores; Harvin Mendoza out at 3rd on the throw, Michael Wilson to Gabe Holt to Darrien Miller to Zavier Warren.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 9th (Mudcats 15, Cannon Ballers 10) -- Pitcher Change: Brock Begue replaces Juan Geraldo. Chase Krogman walks. Caberea Weaver walks, Chase Krogman to 2nd. Wild pitch by Brock Begue, Chase Krogman to 3rd; Caberea Weaver to 2nd. Victor Torres walks. Jose Rodriguez doubles to left-center field, Chase Krogman scores; Caberea Weaver scores; Victor Torres to 3rd. Pitcher Change: Kent Hasler replaces Brock Begue. Samil Polanco doubles to left field, Victor Torres scores; Jose Rodriguez scores. Bryan Ramos walks. Luis Mieses strikes out swinging. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging. Harvin Mendoza walks, Samil Polanco to 3rd; Bryan Ramos to 2nd.

(4 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

