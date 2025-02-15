Stars' Streak Snapped

February 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars 12-game winning streak came to an end with a 7-3 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede on Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Lincoln (31-12-1-0) lost for the first time since Jan. 4 and for the first time in regulation since Jan. 3. Bruno Idzan, Daniel Shlaine and Nik Young all scored in the loss.

Sioux Falls (28-11-2-1) reversed the script from a night before by striking three times in the first period. Seven goals allowed marked a season-high for the Stars and the first time allowing five-or-more in a game since Dec. 13, a span of 17 games in between.

The Stars returned to play in the second period ready to after the tough opening 20 minutes. Idzan scored his 12th of the season at the 2:21 mark on a one-timer from the left circle. Dashel Oliver carried the puck behind the net after a face-off win from the far circle and set him up. Saturday marked the first time in 25 instances this season that the Stars lost a game that Oliver recorded a point in.

Lincoln made it a one-goal game on Shlaine's 17th of the season at the 5:29 mark of the second. Hunter Anderson earned his fourth point of the weekend against his former team when his wrist shot was denied but Shlaine pushed the rebound in.

The Stampede shifted momentum back their way with a goal at the 18:17 mark of the second to take a 4-2 lead before two early tallies in the third period just eight seconds in and then again 1:31 in. Young responded for the Stars by carrying the puck all the way from his own blue line to the Sioux Falls' net and scoring on the backhand at the 9:24 mark. That made it a 6-3 deficit before the Stampede scoring a power-play goal at the 17:19 mark.

Lincoln is four points ahead of Sioux Falls in the standings but the Stampede host Fargo on Sunday. The Stars have three games in as many days next weekend. They'll get an opportunity to face the Stampede again in Sioux Falls next Friday following a road game at Omaha and preceding a home game vs. the Lancers. Tickets for next Saturday's game at the Ice Box are available at lincolnstars.com.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.