Late Comeback Falls Short as Saints Drop Second Straight

February 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - A two-goal effort from Gavin Cornforth proved not enough for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in a 3-2 loss at the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at ImON Ice.

The Fighting Saints (29-13-0-1, 59 PTS) allowed three unanswered goals to the RoughRiders (19-20-1-2, 41 PTS) and could not mount a comeback, dropping their second consecutive game.

Special teams were the story: both teams went 2-for-2 on the power play. Dubuque turned a dominant first period into a 1-0 lead on Cornforth's first goal of the night, set up by a great Cole Spicer pass. The Saints took that 1-0 lead with them to the first intermission.

After the first 20 minutes, the ice seemed to tilt the other way. The RoughRiders took it to the Fighting Saints in the middle frame, out-shooting Dubuque 12-5. It turned the pressure into a game-tying goal by Jason Musa.

In the third period, the RoughRiders wasted little time taking their first lead of the night. RoughRiders forward Amine Hajibi sniped one past Saints goaltender Jan Spunar just 1:02 into the third period. For the RoughRiders, that made two goals just 92 seconds of game time apart split between two periods to turn the game upside down. Later, a power play goal on a screened point shot by Martin Masa gave the RoughRiders a crucial insurance marker. Turns out it would need it.

With over five minutes to play, the Fighting Saints pulled the goaltender hoping to generate more offense. It took a little while, but after drawing a power play, Lucas Van Vliet found Cornforth on a one-timer for his second of the game, and 17th of the season, to cut the deficit in half. There was still 2:03 left in regulation, leaving plenty of time for the Saints to try and find another.

Unfortunately, despite holding the zone for the majority of the final 123 seconds, Dubuque couldn't find the back of the net and fell by a 3-2 final score.

In defeat, Spunar stopped 21 of the 24 shots he faced.

The Fighting Saints continue its busy weekend Saturday night back at home against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm CST.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

Late Comeback Falls Short as Saints Drop Second Straight - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.