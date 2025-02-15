Fighting Five: Saints Return Home to Battle Bucs

February 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints (29-13-0-1, 59 PTS) continue a second consecutive three-game week by hosting Des Moines (18-23-2-0, 38 PTS) on Saturday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Lucky Number 7

The Fighting Saints entered the weekend with a 10-point lead in the Cowbell Cup Standings, sitting at 28 points. After Friday night's refults, the lead is down to eight points, but the magic number remains seven. Is the Saints win and Cedar Rapids loses to Waterloo in regulation Saturday, Dubuque will have a chance to clinch a sixth-straight Cowbell Cup title Sunday afternoon when they host the RoughRiders.

2. Crazy Schedule

Saturday will mark the Saints' seventh game in 15 days, fifth in 11 days, and second of three in three days. The stretch is one of the most cramped the Saints will face this season. Dubuque split the first six so far, winning three of the four home games and dropping both road games. The good news for Dubuque is that Saturday's game, as well as Sunday's weekend finale, will be at home.

3. Confident Cornforth

After two more goals Friday night, third-year forward Gavin Cornforth has recorded points in four straight games with six total on three goals and three assists over the streak. His 17 goals took over the team lead and ser a career-high, eclipsing the 15 he scored last season.

Additionally, with two more powerplay goals on Friday, he sits just one behind Noah Powell's all-time team record of 16.

4. Can't Keep Us Down

The Fighting Saints have rebounded well after losses all season. Dubuque is 10-3-0-0 following a loss this season, including Friday night's loss. The Saints have yet to lose three straight games at any point this season, and had not lost back-to-back since November 8th and 9th. The last time the Fighting Saints lost three straight games was a stretch in the middle of February in 2023, losing once to Green Bay and twice to Youngstown.

5. Beware the Bucs

It's been a tough stretch for Des Moines, losers of four of their last five games. The Buccaneers enter Saturday night's game on the outside of the Western Conference playoff picture, just one point behind Tri-City in sixth place. It's the middle game of a three-in-three for the Bucs as well; however, all three games for Des Moines on the weekend are away from home.

This will be the seventh of eight meetings between the Saints and the Bucs. Dubuque took four of the first six while avergaing 4.83 goals per game.

Saturday night's contest will start at 7:05pm CST. Fans can listen to Anthony Winker's call of the game live on Eagle 102.3, or watch the game live on FloHockey (subscription required).

