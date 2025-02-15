Reyelts Blanks Hawks Again

February 15, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







AJ Reyelts was credited with 22 saves during the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders' 3-0 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday at ImOn Ice Arena.

The RoughRiders' netminder had also blanked Waterloo when the teams met January 11th during a game which finished 1-0 in overtime. The Hawks have been held to one goal during three trips to Cedar Rapids in 2024/25.

The only scoring in the first 40 minutes was on a Cedar Rapids penalty shot. Chance Burlison took a roundabout route up the rink, moving through both circles before triggering a low shot which beat Kam Hendrickson between the pads.

Two RoughRider defensemen added to the lead in the third. Martin Masa snuck up from the left point to bang in a centering pass by Grant Young 53 seconds out of intermission. Then Dylan Hunt scored from the left circle on a shot through traffic at 15:29.

The Hawks are back at Young Arena for their next three games, beginning on Friday against the Chicago Steel at 7:05 p.m. It's Country Night, presented by Corn Country 106.5 FM and Texas Roadhouse. Join us for live music with Catfish Murphy in the Coors Light Cold Zone from the time the doors open until puck drop. It's also a United States Air Force College Night. College students with ID will receive $10 tickets from the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office. Seats are available online from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Cedar Rapids 0 1 2 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Deering Wat (roughing), 15:25; Slezak Cr (checking from behind, roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 15:25.

2nd Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Burlison 2 3:19 (PS). Penalties-Whiterabbit Wat (goalie interference), 5:57; Musa Cr (diving/embellishment), 5:57; Townsend Wat (tripping), 10:21; Slezak Cr (holding), 13:06; Townsend Wat (slashing), 15:04; Masa Cr (roughing), 15:04; Peddle Wat (cross checking), 16:42.

3rd Period-2, Cedar Rapids, Masa 3 (Young), 0:53. 3, Cedar Rapids, Hunt 1 (Ohgren), 15:29. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 6-4-13-23. Cedar Rapids 3-10-12-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 2; Cedar Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Hendrickson 9-8-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Cedar Rapids, Reyelts 15-13-1-2 (23 shots-23 saves).

A-2,780

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.