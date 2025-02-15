Lawrence's 3 Points Lead Jacks To 5-4 Win Over Under-17 Team

PLYMOUTH, MI - For the final time this regular season the Muskegon Lumberjacks (26-22-3-4, 59 pts.) took to the ice against the USNTDP Under-17 Team (11-24-1-2, 25 pts.) at USA Hockey Arena. A game of streaky runs of momentum saw the Jacks skate away with a 5-4 win and finish the season series 6-0.

At the start of the game, it was the NTDP who held the majority of opportunities. Shikhabutdin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) made some big saves to keep the game scoreless before the Jacks took a 1-0 lead while on a Mackenzie Price Power Play. 8:31 into the game Teddy Spitznagel (Bloomfield Hils, MI) gave the puck to Ivan Ryabkin (Balakovo, RUS) in the far side corner of the USA zone. Ryabkin sent the puck into the circle for Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) who shot from a tough angle to the back of the net for his 17th goal of the season.

Just about a minute and a half later the Jacks scored again. This time Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) carried the puck to the offensive zone on the near side of the ice and sent a pass across the slot to Kurt Gurkan (Darian, CT). The initial shot from Gurkan was stopped, but Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) was on the doorstep to tap the puck across the goal line.

Before the end of the period the Jacks scored once more to make it 3-0, heading into the locker room. Lawrence sent a pass from the far side wall to the near side for Ryabkin. David Deputy (Gurnee, IL) cut across the zone and caught a pass from Ryabkin in the middle of the ice. As he moved towards the near side Deputy fired a shot into the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season with 1:51 to play in the period.

Lawrence's second goal of the game opened the scoring in the second period. Set up by a shot from the blue line off the stick of Luka Radivojevic (Trencin, SVK), a scrum began in the crease and Lawrence was able to find the puck and push it into the net at the 5:45 of the frame.

The NTDP found the back of the net on the other side of the ice a pair of times to bring the score to 4-2 before the end of the second period. First, Lukas Zajic found himself behind the Jacks defense and capitalized on a breakaway opportunity at the 9:42 mark. Then, Mikey Berchild ripped a shot from the middle of the slot into the cage for a power play goal at 16:20.

Jack Galanek (Hopkinton, MA) found the back of the net first in the third period to regain the Jacks 3-goal lead just 2:48 into the frame. Ethan Drabicki (Livonia, MI) and Ryan Aaronson (Highland Park, IL) worked to get the puck towards the net where Galanek found it on the near side and tucked it around the post for his 18th goal of the season, and his fourth in as many games.

Another two-goal spurt from the 17s made the game interesting late in regulation. Sammy Nelson won a faceoff in the far side circle of the Jacks zone to Logan Lutner at the blue line. Lutner fired a shot producing a rebound for Nelson to bang home on the doorstep of the Jacks crease.

In the final five minutes Berchild scored his second goal of the game with another strong shot this time assisted by Wyatt Cullen and Jackson Marthaler. As time wound down the Program continued to apply pressure on the Jacks, but a strong effort on the back end kept the 5-4 lead intact through the final buzzer.

Gadzhiev (14-6-1-1) earned the win on his record with 20 saves on 24 shots against. Brady Knowling started for the NTDP but allowed 4 goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Luke Carrithers (1-11-0-0) in the second period. Carrithers made 13 saves on 14 shots but suffered the loss on his record.

Next week the Jacks travel to Youngstown for the final 2 games of the season against the Phantoms. Puck drop is set for Friday and Saturday night at the Covelli Centre. For game times, broadcast information, and more visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.

