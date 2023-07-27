Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to AHL Contract
July 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed goaltender Bryan Thomson to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.
Thomson, 21, spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes where he went 59-42-5 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 117 appearances. The goaltender went 13-8-1 with a career-best 2.65 GAA and .919 SV% in 24 games in 2022-23. Thomson also started three playoff games for Lethbridge before Texas brought him in on an amateur tryout for the end of the season.
The 6-foot-5, 183-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was originally undrafted, but was the 11th ranked goaltender on the NHL's Central Scouting list for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Images from this story
|
Goaltender Bryan Thomson
(Dallas Stars)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2023
- Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to AHL Contract - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to AHL Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Forward Keaton Mastrodonato to One-Year Contract
- Texas Stars Hire Chris Nelson as Assistant Athletic Trainer
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Riley Damiani to One-Year Extension
- Texas Stars Announce 2023-24 Regular Season Schedule