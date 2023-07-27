Stars Sign Goaltender Bryan Thomson to AHL Contract

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club signed goaltender Bryan Thomson to a one-year AHL contract through the 2023-24 season.

Thomson, 21, spent parts of five seasons with the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes where he went 59-42-5 with a 3.06 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 117 appearances. The goaltender went 13-8-1 with a career-best 2.65 GAA and .919 SV% in 24 games in 2022-23. Thomson also started three playoff games for Lethbridge before Texas brought him in on an amateur tryout for the end of the season.

The 6-foot-5, 183-pound native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was originally undrafted, but was the 11th ranked goaltender on the NHL's Central Scouting list for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

