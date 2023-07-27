Coachella Valley Re-Signs Jeremy McKenna

July 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds announced today forward Jeremy McKenna has been re-signed for the 2023-24 season.

McKenna, 24, netted 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists) in 27 regular season games for the Firebirds last season and added six goals and six assists in 18 postseason games. The Canmore, Alberta native recorded 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) with the Kansas City Mavericks, Coachella Valley's ECHL affiliate.

Prior to re-signing with Coachella Valley, McKenna played in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies and skated in the ECHL for the Wichita Thunder and Newfoundland Growlers.

