Phantoms Re-Sign Nolan Maier

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goaltender Nolan Maier has signed a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. This will be Maier's second season with Lehigh Valley.

Maier, 22, played in nine games with Lehigh Valley last year going 5-2-2, 2.85, .886. He also played in 24 games with the Reading Royals of the ECHL where he went 12-8-3, 2.89, .892.

Maier won in his AHL debut with the Phantoms on November 26, 2022 posting 14 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Rochester Americans at PPL Center. He also posted an eight-game unbeaten streak, which also included a personal six-game win streak, with Reading in October and November.

The Yorkton, SK native is the all-time wins leader in the Western Hockey League with 122 career victories in the crease for the Saskatoon Blades. Maier broke the record on April 8, 2022 with his second consecutive 2-0 shutout to pass the former mark of 120 wins shared by Corey Hirsch (Kamloops Blazers) and Tyson Sexsmith (Vancouver Giants). Maier holds the all-time Saskatoon records for games played (216), wins (122), shutouts (12) and career saves (5,788).

