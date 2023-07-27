Flames Sign 2023 First Round Draft Pick Samuel Honzek

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of their 2023 first round draft pick Samuel Honzek to a three-year entry level contract.

"We were happy to have selected Samuel in this year's draft and as equally pleased today to have him signed to his entry level agreement," said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. "We entered the draft looking to add skill with size to our group and Samuel is a textbook example. He had an impressive showing at development camp, and we are excited to watch him build on that at main camp in September."

The 6'4" power forward spent the 2022-23 campaign with the WHL's Vancouver Giants where he recorded 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 43 games. The 18-year-old Slovakian also notched four points (1G, 3A) in four playoff games for the Giants.

SAMUEL HONZEK - LEFT WING

BORN: Trencin, SVK DATE: November 12, 2004

HEIGHT: 6'4" WEIGHT: 195 lbs.

SHOOTS: Left

DRAFTED: First round (16th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft

TERM: Three-year, entry level

AAV: $950,000

