Reign Sign Inamoto, Pavlychev for 2023-24

July 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have re-signed signed defenseman Tyler Inamoto and forward Nikita Pavlychev to one-year AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Inamoto, 24, begins his second pro season with Ontario after spending parts of his rookie year with both the Reign and the team's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Inamoto appeared in seven games for Ontario during 2022-23 and recorded his first AHL point with an assist on April 8 in Abbotsford, while also suiting up for 36 regular season games with Greenville where he posted eight points (3-5=8) and a +5 rating, as well as five postseason contests.

The Barrington, Ill. native made his pro debut in the spring of 2022 with Ontario, appearing in two games after playing collegiately at the University of Wisconsin from 2017-22. The defender appeared in 158 total games with the Badgers while scoring 29 points on five goals and 24 assists. Previously drafted by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, Inamoto also spent two campaigns with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2015-17, winning a goal medal with Team USA at the 2017 U18 World Championship.

Pavlychev, 26, returns to the Reign for his fourth professional campaign after playing 14 contests for Ontario in his second season with the club during 2022-23 and scoring three points with a goal and two assists along with a +4 rating. Those numbers closely mirrored his 2021-22 output when Pavlychev appeared in 13 AHL contests with the Reign and scored three points (2-1=3) with a +4 rating.

The Yaroslavl, Russia native also suited up for 36 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last season and produced 45 points with 25 goals and 20 assists. He then posted four points (2-2=4) in six ECHL postseason contests for Greenville.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound left-shot attacker previously made his AHL debut with the Syracuse Crunch during 2020-21, posting three points (0-3=3) and a +2 rating in eight games. Pavlychev has played 102 career ECHL games during his three previous pro campaigns with Greenville and the Orlando Solar Bears, posting 89 points (44-45=89). Prior to turning pro, he played four seasons at Penn State (NCAA), appearing in 137 games with the Nittany Lions where he registered 70 points (36-34=70) and helped the school to the 2017 Big-10 Championship and the 2020 Big-10 Regular Season Championship.

