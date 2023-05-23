Stars Reassign Barteaux and Poirier to Idaho

May 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Tuesday that defenseman Dawson Barteaux and goaltender Remi Poirier have been reassigned from Texas to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Poirier, 21, fashioned a 9-5-2 record with a 2.74 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in 16 regular-season appearances this year with Texas. The rookie netminder made his AHL debut Nov. 9, 2022, at Colorado, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss before earning his first career AHL victory Feb. 19 at Milwaukee with a 33-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win. Poirier saw his first action in the Calder Cup Playoffs Sunday in Game Five of the Central Division Finals against Milwaukee in Cedar Park, where he stopped each of the 10 shots sent his way. In 23 games at the ECHL level this season, Poirier was among the best in the league with a 19-2-1 record, 2.07 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

The Farnham, Quebec, native was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract on March 10, 2022.

Barteaux, 23, appeared in two regular season games for Texas in April and was recalled a second time from Idaho during the playoffs. In five playoff games for the Stars, he scored one goal and added an assist. The third-year pro compiled 24 points (2-22- 24) and a plus-five rating in 62 games for the Steelheads during the regular season and has three assists in seven ECHL playoff games so far.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Foxwarren, Manitoba was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.