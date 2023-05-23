Thunderbirds Sign F Sam Bitten

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forward Sam Bitten to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

A native of Ottawa, Ont., the 23-year-old forward is the younger brother of T-Birds winger Will Bitten. Sam played the last three seasons in Europe. He skated in 12 games with Sodertalje SK in HockeyAllsvenskan in Sweden in 2020-21, posting three points (1g, 2a) and 35 penalty minutes.

Bitten has skated in 97 games in Czechia since the start of the 2021-22 season with HC Prouba, HC Vitkovice, and HC Plzen, posting a combined 30 points (18g, 12a) and 109 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward played in four OHL seasons with the Ottawa 67's and Sarnia Sting, accumulating 91 points (34g, 57a) and 91 penalty minutes over 202 games.

