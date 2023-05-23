Laberge Returns to Comets in 2023-24 Season

Utica, NY. - Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today that the team has signed forward Samuel Laberge to a one-year AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sam Laberge, 26, played in 43 games for Utica during the 2022-23 season and scored eight goals and eight assists for 16 points. Spending his second year with the Comets, Laberge has compiled 96 games with the team scoring 13 goals and 16 assists dating back to last season. In four playoff games, Laberge struck for a goal and an assist including the series winning goal against the Laval Rocket during the first round of the North Division playoffs. Laberge has played in 193 AHL games in his career scoring 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points in that time. He was twice named the QMJHL Humanitarian of the Year during his junior career and this last season was nominated by the Comets for the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year.

